Capital Region Land Bank: New Funds Ensure Neighborhood

Assemblyman Santabarbara joins Attorney General Eric Schneiderman at a press conference on Friday afternoon to announce new funding for Land Bank Community Revitalization Initiative Efforts to revitalize neighborhoods and strengthen local communities continue this year with much-needed support for local municipalities. This week, I joined New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman at a press conference to announce $20.9 million in new grants to 19 land banks.

