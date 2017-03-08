Businesswoman Faith Takes helps others to be empowered

Faith Takes, president and owner of Empire Education Corporation and Reel Seafood Company, in the Times Union photo studio on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Colonie, N.Y. Faith Takes, president and owner of Empire Education Corporation and Reel Seafood Company, in the Times Union photo studio on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Colonie, N.Y. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8: Faith Takes, president and owner of Empire Education Corporation and Reel Seafood Co., will talk about how she built businesses on her own ? and picked up some jaw-dropping stories along the way. Sign up at tuwomenatwork.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.