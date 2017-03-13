Blaze destroys Arnold Avenue home
A blaze destroyed a two-family Arnold Avenue home this morning, but Amsterdam firefighters were able to contain the fire to the property. Around 4:50 a.m. today, the Amsterdam Fire Department responded to 68 Arnold Ave. and discovered the rear of the home fully was involved.
