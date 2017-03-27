APD, city face civil rights suit, chi...

APD, city face civil rights suit, chief denies all claims

An Amsterdam man recently filed a lawsuit against the city and the police department alleging he faced racial discrimination from some police officers. Albany-based attorney Vincent Uba filed a lawsuit on behalf of city resident Ryan Bergh alleging Amsterdam police officers have a history of harassing Bergh based on his race and failed to provide him equal protection.

