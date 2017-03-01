Amsterdam Rotary Club announces three $1,000 scholarship opportunities
The Amsterdam Rotary Club is pleased to announce that applications for three $1,000 student scholarships are now available. One scholarship is for a graduating senior from Amsterdam High School and two are for graduating seniors from any high school in Montgomery County.
