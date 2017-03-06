Amsterdam moves on plan to replace ci...

Amsterdam moves on plan to replace city DPW vehicles

Amsterdam officials are proceeding with a proposal to refresh the aging fleet of city vehicles through an opened-ended lease agreement aiming to at least be cost neutral. The Amsterdam Common Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday to enter into a "master lease" agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management, which seeks to consistently replace the city Department of Public Works' light and medium duty vehicles.

