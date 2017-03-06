Amsterdam moves on plan to replace city DPW vehicles
Amsterdam officials are proceeding with a proposal to refresh the aging fleet of city vehicles through an opened-ended lease agreement aiming to at least be cost neutral. The Amsterdam Common Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday to enter into a "master lease" agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management, which seeks to consistently replace the city Department of Public Works' light and medium duty vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nathan Brooks
|11 hr
|YouWantThis
|2
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Feb 23
|SUCK IT SADIE
|7
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
|bible different verses has no money value cant...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|Rhonda Art Design
|3
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC