Amsterdam man gets 3 to 6 years in prison
An Amsterdam man was sentenced recently in Fulton County Court to three to six years in state prison in a stolen property case. Walter Albino, 28, of 1 Willard St., Amsterdam, was sentenced by County Court Judge Polly A. Hoye to the state prison time, as part of a plea arrangement.
