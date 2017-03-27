Amsterdam man gets 3 to 6 years in pr...

Amsterdam man gets 3 to 6 years in prison

Friday Mar 24 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

An Amsterdam man was sentenced recently in Fulton County Court to three to six years in state prison in a stolen property case. Walter Albino, 28, of 1 Willard St., Amsterdam, was sentenced by County Court Judge Polly A. Hoye to the state prison time, as part of a plea arrangement.

