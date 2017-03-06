Amsterdam focuses on default taxpayer installment plans
Approximately 175 of the installment payment agreements Amsterdam entered into with city property owners who were tax delinquent are overdue, but local officials are preparing to crackdown on the issue. As of Dec. 19, 2016, the city had approximately 254 outstanding installment agreements with approximately $1.779 million remaining to be paid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nathan Brooks
|Feb 28
|YouKnowIt
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Feb 23
|SUCK IT SADIE
|7
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
|bible different verses has no money value cant...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|Rhonda Art Design
|3
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC