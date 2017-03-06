Amsterdam focuses on default taxpayer...

Amsterdam focuses on default taxpayer installment plans

Approximately 175 of the installment payment agreements Amsterdam entered into with city property owners who were tax delinquent are overdue, but local officials are preparing to crackdown on the issue. As of Dec. 19, 2016, the city had approximately 254 outstanding installment agreements with approximately $1.779 million remaining to be paid.

