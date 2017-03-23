Amsterdam farmers markets combine efforts
In an effort to reduce confusion and take aim at the estimated 100,000 cars that travel from I-90 through Route 67 to Saratoga during the thoroughbred racing season, the Fulton Montgomery Country Farmers Markets Association and the Saturday Amsterdam Farmers Market have combined forces to create one farmers market for the city this summer.
