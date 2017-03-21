Amsterdam family is displaced after f...

Amsterdam family is displaced after fire at Garden Apartments

A family is displaced after a fire flared up in a two-story unit at the Garden Apartments on Division Street Tuesday. Amsterdam Fire Chief Michael Whitty said the blaze originated in the kitchen of Apt.

