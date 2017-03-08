Alerts will continue until sewer line repairs
Amsterdam will likely continue issuing daily alerts for the ongoing sewage discharge into the North Chuctanunda Creek at least until a sewer line replacement project is completed. Mayor Michael Villa said several wastewater infrastructure projects will begin once warmer weather settles, which includes replacing approximately 800 feet of sewer line along Sloane Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar 7
|YouWantThis
|2
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Feb 23
|SUCK IT SADIE
|7
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
|bible different verses has no money value cant...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|Rhonda Art Design
|3
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC