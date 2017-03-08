Aldi requesting variance for signs on...

Aldi requesting variance for signs on Route 30 property

The town of Amsterdam Zoning Board of Appeals scheduled a public hearing Wednesday for an area variance sign permit for Aldi on Route 30. The public hearing will be April 12 at 6:55 p.m. Aldi Inc. would like to expand two signs to 120 square feet. The current zoning law states signs attached to buildings that are within or at a distance of 100 linear feet from the front property line are permitted to be up to 100 square feet.

