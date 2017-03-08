Aldi requesting variance for signs on Route 30 property
The town of Amsterdam Zoning Board of Appeals scheduled a public hearing Wednesday for an area variance sign permit for Aldi on Route 30. The public hearing will be April 12 at 6:55 p.m. Aldi Inc. would like to expand two signs to 120 square feet. The current zoning law states signs attached to buildings that are within or at a distance of 100 linear feet from the front property line are permitted to be up to 100 square feet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nathan Brooks
|Mar 7
|YouWantThis
|2
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Feb 23
|SUCK IT SADIE
|7
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
|bible different verses has no money value cant...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|Rhonda Art Design
|3
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC