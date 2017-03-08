Aldermen reviewing proposed cell tower sites
A wireless infrastructure company offered Amsterdam officials with an expanded preferred area to place two cell phone towers after receiving pushback from city residents about a proposed location. Brian Gaudet, permitting manager for Mobilitie, presented aldermen this week with the company's two preferred areas to erect each of the 120-foot cellular transmission poles.
