Alcohol sting nets three locally

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

Three Montgomery County convenience stores were allegedly caught selling alcohol to minors during a joint state Liquor Authority and Department of Motor Vehicles operation, according to a press release from the governor's office. Lucky Mini Mart at 313 E. Main St. in Amsterdam; Mini Kwik at 4843 Route 30 in Amsterdam and Cumberland Farms on West Grand Street in Palatine Bridge all allegedly sold alcohol to a minor during a statewide investigation period.

