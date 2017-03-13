Albany Institute of History and Art installation explores wampum

Tee Yee Neen Ho Ga Row Painted by Jan Verelst Engraved by John Simon c. 1710 Mezzotint, 16 1/8" x 10 7/8" Albany Institute of History & Art, bequest of Mrs. Henry M. Sage, 1972.65.8 less Tee Yee Neen Ho Ga Row Painted by Jan Verelst Engraved by John Simon c.

