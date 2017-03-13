A St. Patricka s Day Dance
Brigid Moon, of Sharon Springs, holds her daughter, Fiona, while performing an Irish dance Friday at River Ridge Living Center in Amsterdam. Fiona had been crying, but she remained content while Moon held her during the dance.
