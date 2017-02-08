Two men plead in fraud court case

Two men plead in fraud court case

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

Two Montgomery County men have pleaded guilty to workmen's compensation crimes according to state Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott's office. Concurrent to the pleas, Kelly was ordered to pay $1,450 in fines and surcharges and LaFata was ordered to pay $1,200 in fines and surcharges.

