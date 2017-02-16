Transportation issues spurred GASD snow day
The Greater Amsterdam School District's most recent snow day was less about treacherous roads than the availability of bus drivers to transport students even after an initial two-hour delay, according to district officials. During the GASD Board of Education meeting Wednesday, President Nellie Bush asked Superintendent of School Vicma "Vicky" Ramos to reiterate why schools were closed Monday.
