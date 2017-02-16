Planners deny leather brining proposa...

Planners deny leather brining proposal at Forest Avenue site

Neighboring property owners voiced their opposition Thursday to a plan establishing a leather brining business at a Forest Avenue property, which Amsterdam Planning Commission members denied due to inadequate information being provided. Planning Commission members unanimously denied the application to conduct manufacturing activity of leather brining and rebuilding machinery at Hohenforst Machinery Co., located at 298 Forest Ave. Planning Commission Chairman Paul Gavry said the site plan was lacking significant information about the proposed operations.

