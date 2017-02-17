Official: Whey plant may be done by s...

Official: Whey plant may be done by spring

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

A Fulton County Industrial Development Agency official said Thursday that construction of the new Johnstown Renewables facility at the Johnstown Industrial Park may be done by this spring. The whey processing facility firm - currently under construction - seeks to eventually process Fage USA's whey into reusable ethanol and animal feed.

