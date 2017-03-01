Mr. and Mrs. Owen
Lisa Stoutner, the daughter of Patricia Denman and stepfather, William Denman of Johnstown, and Keith Stoutner and stepmother, Kathy Stoutner of Mayfield, was united in marriage to Matthew Owen, the son of Laura and Christopher Owen of Amsterdam, at 1 p.m. Aug. 6, 2016. The outside wedding ceremony took place in Amsterdam, at the home of the bridegroom's parents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nathan Brooks
|Tue
|YouKnowIt
|1
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Feb 23
|SUCK IT SADIE
|7
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
|bible different verses has no money value cant...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|Rhonda Art Design
|3
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC