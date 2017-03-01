Mr. and Mrs. Owen

Lisa Stoutner, the daughter of Patricia Denman and stepfather, William Denman of Johnstown, and Keith Stoutner and stepmother, Kathy Stoutner of Mayfield, was united in marriage to Matthew Owen, the son of Laura and Christopher Owen of Amsterdam, at 1 p.m. Aug. 6, 2016. The outside wedding ceremony took place in Amsterdam, at the home of the bridegroom's parents.

