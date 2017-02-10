Montgomery and Fulton counties experience the biggest snowfall of season
Approximately 11.2 inches of snow fell in the city throughout Sunday into this morning, according to Evan Heller, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Albany. Amsterdam had the largest reported snow accumulation in Montgomery County, with 8 inches reported in the town of Glen and 7.5 inches reported in the village of Fonda and town of Palatine, according to Heller.
