Man arrested for cocaine possession after chase
New York State Police arrested a man Wednesday for possession of "crack" cocaine after a pursuit that began in Fultonville and ended on West Main Street in Amsterdam with a crash. Troop G Public Information Officer Mark J. Cepiel said state police stopped Miguel A. Sliger, 30, of Harrisburg, Pa., in the village of Fultonville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Jan '17
|Wake up
|5
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|32
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
|bible different verses has no money value cant...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|Rhonda Art Design
|3
|Skeetercreek
|Sep '16
|Danny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC