Local officials share thoughts on state budget at presentation
Montgomery County and local officials relayed what state initiatives they believed are effective and some concerns about Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposed 2017-18 budget following a regional budget briefing Thursday. Elected officials and community leaders were invited to the presentation delivered by Brian Stratton, director of the state Canal Corporation, Thursday morning at the new Montgomery County Emergency Management Office.
