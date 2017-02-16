Lighting up the sky again: Amsterdam Marching Rams fundraiser makes comeback
The Amsterdam Light up the Sky with the Marching Rams annual light display will see new owners in the 2017 holiday season. Former owner Linda Selbert sold the entire light display to the Friends of Our Lady of Martyrs Shrine.
