Land bank makes progress on city rehabs, demolitions eyed
The Capital Region Land Bank is continuing residential rehabilitation efforts in Amsterdam while city officials are looking to demolish dilapidated buildings after the next round of state funding is awarded. Nicholas Zabawsky, a consultant for the Amsterdam Urban Renewal Agency, said rehabilitation is ongoing at 33 James St. and 30 Austin St., which total around $112,000 and $65,000 respectively.
