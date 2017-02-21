Kathleen Oakes is guest artist at upcoming show
Micropolis Cooperative Art Gallery, is pleased to announce that Kathleen Oakes will be its guest artist for March and April. Her show will include a number of transparent watercolor paintings, many inspired by the beauty of the Adirondacks and surrounding areas.
