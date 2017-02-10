Johnstown man killed in two-car crash on Route 30
New York State Police in Mayfield are investigating a fatal two-car crash that occurred Saturday on Route 30 near Brown's Ford of Amsterdam. Robert Sparks, 58, of Johnstown, was driving a 2003 Mitsubishi south on Route 30 when he apparently lost control of his vehicle and crossed into the path of a 2013 Volkswagen Passat traveling north, according to state police.
