Incubator looks to grow new businesses

Incubator looks to grow new businesses

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Recorder

Grant funding is laying the foundation for the Sanford Clock Tower to renovate its sixth floor to form a business incubator, which is envisioned to support budding ventures. The city of Amsterdam was awarded $500,000 for the Sanford Clock Tower Renovation Project through the latest round of the state's Regional Economic Develop Council funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Jan '17 Wake up 5
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec '16 Good fella 32
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender Nov '16 Joseph 2
bible different verses has no money value cant... Oct '16 glen hara 1
Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11) Oct '16 Rhonda Art Design 3
Skeetercreek Sep '16 Danny 1
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,327 • Total comments across all topics: 278,858,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC