Incubator looks to grow new businesses

Grant funding is laying the foundation for the Sanford Clock Tower to renovate its sixth floor to form a business incubator, which is envisioned to support budding ventures. The city of Amsterdam was awarded $500,000 for the Sanford Clock Tower Renovation Project through the latest round of the state's Regional Economic Develop Council funding.
Amsterdam Discussions
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Jan '17
|Wake up
|5
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|32
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
|bible different verses has no money value cant...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|Rhonda Art Design
|3
|Skeetercreek
|Sep '16
|Danny
|1
