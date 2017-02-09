Holland Land Co. archives now available
The Archives of the Holland Land Co. are now available on the New York Heritage website: https://nyheritage.org/collections/archives-holland-land-company The Archives of the Holland Land Co., an early 19th-century Dutch conglomerate of six Dutch banking houses, document an essential component of Western New York history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Jan '17
|Wake up
|5
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|32
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
|bible different verses has no money value cant...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|Rhonda Art Design
|3
|Skeetercreek
|Sep '16
|Danny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC