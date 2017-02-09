Holland Land Co. archives now available

Holland Land Co. archives now available

The Archives of the Holland Land Co. are now available on the New York Heritage website: https://nyheritage.org/collections/archives-holland-land-company The Archives of the Holland Land Co., an early 19th-century Dutch conglomerate of six Dutch banking houses, document an essential component of Western New York history.

