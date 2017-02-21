Hand Habits Channels Her Abstract Vulnerabilities Through an L.A. Lens
Meg Duffy comes off as an old friend, despite the fact that we've never met. I'd seen her rip ferociously righteous lead guitar as a member of Kevin Morby 's live band before, adding a fullness to the group that made her sound like two or three people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Feb 15
|sadie
|6
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|32
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
|bible different verses has no money value cant...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|Rhonda Art Design
|3
|Skeetercreek
|Sep '16
|Danny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC