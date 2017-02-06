Friends of Shrine purchases a Light Up the Skya display
The popular Light Up the Sky for the Marching Rams saw its final run this past holiday season, but the annual light show is planned to live on under a different banner at a new location not far from its nearly two-decade home. Amsterdam resident Linda Selbert, who opened up her home on Brookside Avenue for the Light Up the Sky, has sold all the displays and equipment used to host the light show to the Friends of Our Lady of Martyrs Shrine for an undisclosed amount.
