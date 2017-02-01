Countya s sales tax revenue up slightly in 2016
Montgomery County saw a 2.2 percent increase in sales tax revenues for 2016, compared to having the largest sales tax decrease in New York for 2015. The final sales tax revenues numbers were released this week by the Office of the New York State comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.
