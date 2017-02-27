Community welcome to attend United Pr...

Community welcome to attend United Presbyterian Church's services on Ash Wednesday

Read more: Recorder

The congregation of the United Presbyterian Church in Amsterdam and Pastor Lynn Brown invite the community to participate in both a street side distribution of ashes and an evening worship service to mark the start of the Lenten season. Ash Wednesday is the start of the holy season of Lent, a period of time for reflection and repentance in preparation for Easter and the Resurrection of the Lord.

