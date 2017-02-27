Community welcome to attend United Presbyterian Church's services on Ash Wednesday
The congregation of the United Presbyterian Church in Amsterdam and Pastor Lynn Brown invite the community to participate in both a street side distribution of ashes and an evening worship service to mark the start of the Lenten season. Ash Wednesday is the start of the holy season of Lent, a period of time for reflection and repentance in preparation for Easter and the Resurrection of the Lord.
