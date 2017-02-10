Common Council weighing capital proje...

Common Council weighing capital projects wish list

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Recorder

Amsterdam aldermen are weighing what capital projects to pursue next fiscal, with the requests from department heads totaling more than $4 million. City Engineer Richard Miller went through the list of capital projects with Amsterdam Common Council members earlier this week, which outlined proposed capital projects for the 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 fiscal years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Jan '17 Wake up 5
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec '16 Good fella 32
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender Nov '16 Joseph 2
bible different verses has no money value cant... Oct '16 glen hara 1
Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11) Oct '16 Rhonda Art Design 3
Skeetercreek Sep '16 Danny 1
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,929 • Total comments across all topics: 278,756,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC