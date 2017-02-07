City selects leasing, billing companies for ambulance service
Amsterdam officials took another step toward implementing a proposed city ambulance service after selecting a medical billing company and leasing agency. City aldermen approved resolutions Tuesday authorizing the mayor to enter into an agreement with MultiMed for medical billing services and to sign a lease agreement with Leasing 2, Inc., for an ambulance to be used by the fire department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Jan '17
|Wake up
|5
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|32
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
|bible different verses has no money value cant...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|Rhonda Art Design
|3
|Skeetercreek
|Sep '16
|Danny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC