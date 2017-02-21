City opts to replace water plant filt...

City opts to replace water plant filters, nixes water tanks repairs

Amsterdam Mayor Michael Villa said the city will focus on the immediate needs of replacing filters at its Water Treatment Plant over making repairs to aging water tanks. Amsterdam Common Council members Tuesday approved a resolution allocating $113,817 to replace two trident filter underdrains.

