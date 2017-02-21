City opts to replace water plant filters, nixes water tanks repairs
Amsterdam Mayor Michael Villa said the city will focus on the immediate needs of replacing filters at its Water Treatment Plant over making repairs to aging water tanks. Amsterdam Common Council members Tuesday approved a resolution allocating $113,817 to replace two trident filter underdrains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Comments
Add your comments below
Amsterdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Feb 15
|sadie
|6
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|32
|Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey
|Nov '16
|upinsmoke
|1
|Brad Atwood Sex Offender
|Nov '16
|Joseph
|2
|bible different verses has no money value cant...
|Oct '16
|glen hara
|1
|Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11)
|Oct '16
|Rhonda Art Design
|3
|Skeetercreek
|Sep '16
|Danny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Amsterdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC