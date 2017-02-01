City officials waiting for OK from DEC on sewer leak

Amsterdam officials are hopeful the daily alerts issued for the ongoing sewage leak into the North Chuctanunda Creek can end soon as discharge levels of raw sewage reportedly are falling well below prior levels. City Engineer Richard Miller said the "levels have dropped way down" despite the city continuing to report through NY-Alert that there is an estimated 10 gallons per minute of untreated sewage spilling into the creek.

