City hears third pitch for energy savings

Amsterdam officials heard a proposal from a third company vying to secure a contract with the city, which would involve a multi-million dollar facilities upgrade project to improve energy efficiency. Johnson Controls representatives presented an energy performance contract proposal to the Amsterdam Common Council earlier this week, which includes $2.5 million to $4 million worth of facility improvements across several city-owned buildings, depending on what local officials wanted to pursue.

