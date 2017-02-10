City calls for snow emergency startin...

City calls for snow emergency starting Sunday

1 hr ago Read more: Recorder

Amsterdam Mayor Michael Villa has declared a snow emergency effective 6 p.m. Sunday because significant snowfall has been predicted for the region. All motor vehicles must be removed from streets within the city of Amsterdam when the snow emergency takes effect Sunday and must remain off roadways until the emergency order is lifted, according to the city.

