Car accident claims the life of Johnstown man

Saturday Feb 11 Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

A 59-year-old Johnstown man died in a two-car crash at 5:45 a.m. Saturday on Route 30 in front of Brown's Ford, state police at Mayfield reported. Robert Sparks of 5 Hoffman St. was killed when he apparently lost control of his 2000 Mitsubishi Diamante in the snow and crossed the path of a 2013 Volkswagon Passat driven by Gregory Smith, 48, of Hickory Ridge Drive in Amsterdam, according to Investigator Darryl Bazan.

