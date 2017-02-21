APD offers a safe location for internet purchase exchanges
Amsterdam police are seeking to help residents who might be leery that a deal offered by a local seller through an online marketplace could be scam. The Amsterdam Police Benevolent Association has designated an "internet purchase exchange location" at the Amsterdam Public Safety Building on Guy Park Avenue.
