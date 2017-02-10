An Iconic Photograph of an Assassination Is the World Press Photo of the Year

On his face, we can read his fury and determination, making Ozbilici's photograph one of the most intense images of 2016. The photograph, which has been equally celebrated for its importance and denounced for its raw depiction of a man's fanaticism , led the news last December and will continue to do so in the weeks to come after a jury of professional photographers and editors selected it as the World Press Photo of the Year, a prestigious photojournalism award.

