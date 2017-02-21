An era gone by: Sandford Home residen...

An era gone by: Sandford Home residents reflect on city's past

Over tea Tuesday morning, I spoke with four Sarah Jane Sanford Home residents about the city's downtown, the struggles of World War II, camaraderie amongst neighbors and the faith that held them together. The women have spent most, if not all of their lives in the city and remember the days before cellphones and when five gallons of gas was $1.

