Amsterdam eyes BOA designations for two more sites

Amsterdam officials are looking to secure two additional Brownfield Opportunity Area designations to spur economic development and investment in the city. Danielle Whelly, economic development specialist for the Montgomery County Business Development Center, is working with city officials to file applications for state funding to complete nomination studies for two proposed Brownfield Opportunity Areas for the East End and Northern Neighborhoods area.

