A step back in time
Sophomore students in Hamilton Fulton Montgomery BOCES Pathways in Technology Early College High School hosted a Renaissance Fair Friday morning at the program's school in Johnstown. The fair was the culmination of the student's studies of the Renaissance era and business marketing.
