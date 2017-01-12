Zimmerman remembered for service to c...

Zimmerman remembered for service to community

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Recorder

The local community is mourning the loss of a man who's been described for his passion, the significant impact he's made in the health care community and willingness to help the needy. Dr. Alexander Louis Zimmerman, 70, a nephrologist, passed away Wednesday at St. Peter's Hospital Hospice Unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Amsterdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Jan 8 Wake up 5
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec 23 Good fella 32
Victoria P Bailey-Humphrey Nov '16 upinsmoke 1
Brad Atwood Sex Offender Nov '16 Joseph 2
bible different verses has no money value cant... Oct '16 glen hara 1
Amsterdam Police Department Donations Phonecalls (Dec '11) Oct '16 Rhonda Art Design 3
Skeetercreek Sep '16 Danny 1
See all Amsterdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Amsterdam Forum Now

Amsterdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Amsterdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Amsterdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,268 • Total comments across all topics: 277,890,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC