Tri-County Blotter
Adrian M. Abraham, 41, of 251 N. Main St., Gloversville, was charged by city police at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday with uninspected motor vehicle and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. JOHNSTOWN - Jorge E. Sanchez-Lugo, 26, of 310 Grand St., apartment 1, Amsterdam, was arrested by city police at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday on a violation of probation warrant.
