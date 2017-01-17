PTECH students are excelling as college students at F-MCC
The first class of the Hamilton Fulton Montgomery Pathways in Technology Early College High School program, have nearly completed their high school requirements and have moved on to college. The juniors from across the region are currently attending classes on the Fulton-Montgomery Community College campus, where local educators said they are not only thriving academically in the classroom but also adding another layer to the already diverse campus population.
