Police: Lowes shoplifting gang snared

State Police say they smashed an gang that scammed Lowes stores in upstate New York and Massachusetts out of more than $140,000 by returning shoplifted merchandise. Five Capital Region people face charges for the alleged thefts, which occurred in the last several months and involved stores including Halfmoon, Rome, Utica, Norwich, and Springfield, Mass.

